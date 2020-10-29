I tested positive to HIV after being gang raped by 3 men for being gay – Nigerian Chef cries out

Openly gay Nigerian chef, Ayomide has come out to cry about how he was allegedly gang raped by 3 hoodlums at the age of 19 and how he eventually contracted HIV.

According to Ayomide, he was arrested by the police, lost his home and gang raped by hoodlums as a teenager.

He also revealed that as a HIV positive patient for 5 years, he has been able to live healthy and his CD4 is 850 and viral load is 10 as he’s undetectable.

He took to Instagram and wrote:

“I could remember last 5years ago

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

What I pass through from 3 hoodlums

I was thoroughly beaten and gang-raped

All because I’m Gay…they took advantage of me

I was 19years old boy then, I suffered humiliation

Arbitrary arrest from police,inhuman degrading treatment,I lost my precious Home at the age of 19years..no parents no family…it really hurts to be an orphan….after I lost my virginity from the raped….having unprotected sex from those hoodlums I WAS TESTED POSITIVE….being positive my mood changed…I started my medication and think less…I stay away from smoking and alcohol…I eat Good fruits and vegetables…thanks to God I’m a testifier now

I’m undetectable my CD4 850 viral load 10

It really worth testimony 🙏🤦im looking healthy and stunning…being HIV positive is not the end of life…it reveals the other side of you…my aims of sharing my life threatening story as an orphan,so that people can learn from this…. 5years living positively”

However, going through his Instagram post shows a contradiction in his story, as he made an earlier post on the 14th of October, saying he was gang raped 2 years ago.

Read below:

“If I remembered what I have gone through

As a Gay boy,my experience in the past makes

Me to be strong and boldly speaking out…

Last 2years I was verbally assaulted and gang-raped by 3 hoodlums,they extorted money from me,make me to suffer a crime I did not committed,I was arrested illegally by federal SARS…..I spent 4 month 2weeks in prison…living my life as a gay boy is not so easy for me….

I lost my precious HOME

I lost my both parents because they didn’t know my whereabouts,all because of SARS….my family rejected me because I’m queer….I have been living in isolation,and total depression….a time came I wanted to poison myself for not having the love and affection from people regardless of my sexual orientation…..tho I was raped but Still I want to get married to my same-sex partner…

I’ve chosen my life as a gay boy

Even if am under threat in my country

I will still stand on my Truth….nothing

But the truth….I don’t care if these will tarnish my image…. I love my fellow LGBT”