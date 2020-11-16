EndSARS: I was a victim of police brutality — Governor Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state on Sunday November 15, disclosed that he has also been a victim of police brutality.
The Ekiti state Governor who noted that the #EndSARS protest was a noble course during an interaction session held by stakeholders’ on the recent #EndSARS protest that resonated panic across the country, said It was supported in Ekiti not because of those involved but for the reason behind the action.
Recounting how he was a victim of police brutality as he sought for reelection in 2014, Fayemi said he was ”teargased” by a team police operatives at Mugbagba area of Ado Ekiti while some APC governors were prevented from entering the state to campaign for him by security agencies at the borders.
READ ALSO
See also; Temi Otedola, Ruth Kadiri, Alex Okubo and others nominated for 2020 BON Awards (Full List)
Fayemi said;
“The EndSARS protest was a noble course . It was supported here in Ekiti not because of those involved, but for the reason behind the action which we believe would help the police to put their house in order.
“The youth protest in Ekiti was well intentioned and peaceful. Right to peaceful protest is an inalienable right. For the first time we have panel of inquiries at every level of government to tackle our issues. We must not resort to violence as a solution to our agitations. We must all speak in unison against violence as we did in unison against Police brutality.
“Our youth are angry , because as they were coming out of closure of schools over Coronavirus pandemic , they entered into ASUU strike, then there is hunger in the land and the harsh economic situation in our country.
“The government has done many intervention programmes and had proscribed SARS and introduced youth investment fund and many others as a response to the youth agitations.
“I commiserate with the families of those who paid the supreme price. We identify with them. The panels that we set up will look into the reasons behind the protest and how best to address the issues raised, because EndSARS protest had placed a moral burden on all of us that we must be vigilant.
“I am a victim of police brutality myself. You could all recall what happened to me during my election of 2014. But some policemen had also rendered good services to me, so not all of them are bad.
“Our police must be motivated to do well. Policemen must be well remunerated . There must be good motivation for the police to be able to to discharge their duties effectively” .
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES