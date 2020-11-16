EndSARS: I was a victim of police brutality — Governor Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state on Sunday November 15, disclosed that he has also been a victim of police brutality.

The Ekiti state Governor who noted that the #EndSARS protest was a noble course during an interaction session held by stakeholders’ on the recent #EndSARS protest that resonated panic across the country, said It was supported in Ekiti not because of those involved but for the reason behind the action.

Recounting how he was a victim of police brutality as he sought for reelection in 2014, Fayemi said he was ”teargased” by a team police operatives at Mugbagba area of Ado Ekiti while some APC governors were prevented from entering the state to campaign for him by security agencies at the borders.

Fayemi said;