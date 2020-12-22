FG extends deadline for NIN registration

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


NewsTechnology
By OluA

The federal government on Monday announced an extension for Nigerians to connect their National Identification Number (NIN) to their telephone numbers.

Last week, communications minister Isa Patami said any telecom subscriber that failed to submit NIN to its network provider within two weeks would be blocked from December 31.

Following criticisms from citizens, however, subscribers with NIN have now been given three weeks’ extension to get their NIN linked with their mobile lines; while those without NIN are given six weeks to get their NIN and link it to their lines.

This was announced in a statement jointly issued by Director-General, National Identity Management Commission, Aliyu Aziz, and his Nigerian Communications Commission counterpart, Umar Danbatta, on Monday.

Three (3) weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 19th January, 2021; and “Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 9th February, 2021”, the statement reads.

