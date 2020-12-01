I charge N10 million and above for runs – Bobrisky brags

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


bobrisky

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky is at it again and this time he revealed how much he charges for runs.

The self-acclaimed male barbie says he charges N10million for to sleep with rich men.

He made this know while telling his Snapchat followers that he has a N15million runs date tomorrow, December 1st.

Read as he wrote below…

I want to go and do 15million runs tomorrow who wanna follow me? Shola Oremi you better let me hook u up with some billionaires dick. We don’t fuck for 2million naaaa God forbid. Our runs start from 10million and above. If you no get 10million there are cheaper girls in Lagos that can still collect 300k.” he posted.

