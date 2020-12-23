‘If you want to marry a rich man, try to be rich too’ – Peruzzi advices ladies

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh populaly known as Peruzzi took to twitter to advice ladies who wants to marry a rich man by all means.

According to the 31 year old, ladies who want to marry a rich man should try and be rich too.

“It’s Very Okay To Want To Marry A Rich Man, But Just Try To Be Rich Too. So That E Go Choke.”

READ ALSO

Davido laments bitterly as COVID19 affects him again

‘What fatherhood did to my career’ –…

See how some social media users reacted to this tweet;

@japhy_autos wrote “Some people do not want their own money. They just wish to be a liability. Some of them do not even know they have the ability to even be richer than their man”

@amazinglett wrote “If men marry women based on their financial security only 10 women will be married in Nigeria now”

@l.tobiloba wrote “I just don’t get it. You’re not rich but you’re looking for a rich man. Isn’t that gold-digging ?”

@nelson_emmanuels wrote “After all this strive of getting rich, I can’t settle with someone who’s not as rich too oh.”

@ayo.j.cross wrote “It’s also ok to marry a rich woman just make sure sey you invest”

 

Via Twitter
