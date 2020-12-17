TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Check out the Ugandan Prison Meant For Hardened Criminals That…

Nollywood actress, Sikiratu Sindodo eulogizes only child on her…

Laycon finally receives keys to house he won on BBNaija (Video)

My husband of 16 years hasn’t slept with me in 10 years…

Omah Lay And Tems Have Been Released

Video: BBNaija ex housemate, Nengi receives grand welcome in…

Couple look unhappy as friends spray them with mint N10 notes on…

Former Nollywood actress, Regina Askia celebrates 53rd birthday…

Wizkid’s Last Child, Zion Meets With His Grandfather For The…

Italian man walks the equivalent of Abuja to Kano distance to get away from wife

Love and RelationshipNews
By OluA

An Italian man, now nicknamed the “Forrest Grump” by Italians, was found in an epic walk in Fano on the Adriatic coast in Italy, Dailytrust reports.

He left his hometown in Como a week before he was stopped by the police in Fano at 2AM. He was fined for violating the Covid-19 curfew. He reportedly had an argument with his wife, then decided to go for a walk

Upon inquiry, he told the police that he walked the 450km from Como to Fano to get away from his wife. Roughly that would be the equivalent of trekking from the Nigerian capital of Abuja to the borders between Kano and Jigawa.

READ ALSO

My husband of 16 years hasn’t slept with me in 10…

Channels TV probes reporter accused of battering wife

See also: Peter Okoye loses father-in-law; his wife, Lola Okoye pens emotional message to her late father

The story was first reported on a local newspaper in Italy, and has since generated a lot of reactions across the world, with many people saying he should not be fined, but rather praised and honoured for avoiding what could have escalated into a domestic violence case.

“I am Ok, just a bit tired,” he told the police. “I came here on foot, I didn’t use any transport.”

He averaged 60km daily.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Check out the Ugandan Prison Meant For Hardened Criminals That Omah Lay Was…

Nollywood actress, Sikiratu Sindodo eulogizes only child on her birthday

Laycon finally receives keys to house he won on BBNaija (Video)

My husband of 16 years hasn’t slept with me in 10 years – Wife cries…

Omah Lay And Tems Have Been Released

Video: BBNaija ex housemate, Nengi receives grand welcome in Port-Harcourt

Couple look unhappy as friends spray them with mint N10 notes on wedding day…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Kechi Okwuchi excited as she wears earrings again after losing earlobes in the…

Comedian, Crazeclown, and his fiancee, Jojo, expecting their first child…

Couple look unhappy as friends spray them with mint N10 notes on wedding day…

Everyone who played me ended up in bad situation – Cee C

Zahra Buhari-Indimi celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with husband Ahmed Indimi…

Italian man walks the equivalent of Abuja to Kano distance to get away from wife

Peter Okoye loses father-in-law; his wife, Lola Okoye pens emotional message to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More