‘They are friends with benefit’ – Nigerians react to Yvonne Jegede and Orezi’s public flirt

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the friendship between Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede and sensational singer, Orezi.
The reactions came after the celebrities who denied being in a relationship few months ago, were caught flirting with each other publicly on Instagram.
Orezi had taken to the comment section of the mother of one to drop a naughty comment under a seductive photo Yvonne shared.
According to some social media users, since Yvonne Jegede and Orezi denied being in a relationship, that means they are friends for benefit.
Read some comments below;
@_karatgold_ wrote “They are adults… I don’t see anything wrong in being friends with benefits… it’s their choice”
@estaclems wrote “They’re adults and unmarried. Let them fuck in peace ah ahn”
@cindysshopng wrote “Is there any friendship in this world without benefits”
@arewa_opeyemi8 wrote “That’s the kind of friendship I like wit benefit”
@odumeprincessp wrote “I like that kind friendship. You dey nack me you dey gimme money dey flex”
@sheikhayates wrote “They are both not married make dem enjoy”
@98_serenades wrote “They denied it before now but they been kpamshing steady.”
