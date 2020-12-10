Tiwa Savage’s emotional song about Lekki Massacre at the MOBO awards gets social media buzzing

Video of Sensational singer, Tiwa Savage singing about the Lekki Massacre that happened on the 20th of October, has got social media buzzing.

In the video, the mother of one was heard singing about the Lekki Shootings and asking about who gave the order. The performance which was said to be at the MOBO awards, was exceptional and breathtaking.

According to Tiwa Savage, she wants to know ‘Who Gave The Order’ for the protesters to be shot at. She however used the medium to pass her message across.

See how some impressed Nigerians reacted to the video;

@cookies_glamm wrote “Her voice gave me goosebumps”

@jogbanje wrote “God bless you Tiwa! we will keep asking this question”

@rita_nwinye wrote “Goosebumps on my body right now,D voice is for d song.welldone Tiwa”

@mus_josey wrote “Goosebumps allover”

@yelshabenj wrote “See this is why she’s a Queen and will forever be a Queen”

@lawalmary wrote “Wow, few seconds goosebumps”

Watch the video below;