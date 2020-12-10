TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Watch as Regina Daniels’ mon Rita Daniels and her son show dance…

5 Davido’s Friends That Have Died Between 2017 and 2020 |…

46-Year-Old American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old…

Tell me I am dreaming, what will I do without you? – Davido…

Davido in sorrow as he loses another close person

Actress, Ronke Odusanya’s baby daddy, Jago finally breaks silence…

Lucy drops hints on what happens on BBNaija’s WhatsApp…

Singer, Yemi Alade stuns many after saying she is ready to marry…

More troubles for Don Jazzy as Rihanna & ASAP Rocky are…

Tiwa Savage’s emotional song about Lekki Massacre at the MOBO awards gets social media buzzing

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Video of Sensational singer, Tiwa Savage singing about the Lekki Massacre that happened on the 20th of October, has got social media buzzing.

In the video, the mother of one was heard singing about the Lekki Shootings and asking about who gave the order. The performance which was said to be at the MOBO awards, was exceptional and breathtaking.

According to Tiwa Savage, she wants to know ‘Who Gave The Order’ for the protesters to be shot at. She however used the medium to pass her message across.

READ ALSO

‘You no like am?’ – Tiwa savage replies a…

Drama as Tiwa Savage blasts Journalist who called her a…

See how some impressed Nigerians reacted to the video;

@cookies_glamm wrote “Her voice gave me goosebumps”

@jogbanje wrote “God bless you Tiwa! we will keep asking this question”

@rita_nwinye wrote “Goosebumps on my body right now,D voice is for d song.welldone Tiwa”

@mus_josey wrote “Goosebumps allover”

@yelshabenj wrote “See this is why she’s a Queen and will forever be a Queen”

@lawalmary wrote “Wow, few seconds goosebumps”

Watch the video below;

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Watch as Regina Daniels’ mon Rita Daniels and her son show dance moves at a club…

5 Davido’s Friends That Have Died Between 2017 and 2020 | He Was Accused…

46-Year-Old American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old Kano Indigene…

Tell me I am dreaming, what will I do without you? – Davido breaks down as…

Davido in sorrow as he loses another close person

Actress, Ronke Odusanya’s baby daddy, Jago finally breaks silence amidst messy…

Lucy drops hints on what happens on BBNaija’s WhatsApp group

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

N50M worth of prizes up for grabs as Multichoice announces Nigerian Idol S6

‘She is the G.O.A.T ‘ – Nigerians react as actress, Funke…

Bovi and Nancy Isime to host 2020 Headies Award; watch video of them on a boat…

The days of small beginnings: Adebayo Salami shares throwback picture with Jide…

Nollywood actress, Joke Muyiwa becomes a PHD holder

Tiwa Savage’s emotional song about Lekki Massacre at the MOBO awards gets…

‘Your father stole from Nigeria’ – Nigerians drag BBNaija…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More