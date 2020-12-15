TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Singer, Flavour N’abania Under Fire After Video Of Him…

Nigerians blast Paul Okoye for performing Psquare’s song at a…

Ada Ameh sheds uncontrollable tears at Empress Njamah’s surprise…

Omah Lay, Tems face 2 months imprisonment in Uganda

‘It’s school fees season and the useless ones have gone into…

Regina Daniels shows off her expensive lifestyle as she…

‘Do you have boil under you?’ – Nkechi Blessing…

I’m in handcuffs in Uganda right now with Tems – Singer,…

Omah Lay reportedly arrested in Uganda

Wizkid’s Last Child, Zion Meets With His Grandfather For The First Time (Photo)

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian multiple award-winning artist Wizkid has arrived in the country with his baby mama and his last born Zion.

The family has been in the UK for a few months now and has returned back to Nigeria after a long trip away from home. The last born of Wizkid, Zion has finally met his grandfather for the first time since he was born.

See photo below:

READ ALSO

I’m in handcuffs in Uganda right now with Tems –…

Regina Daniels shows off her expensive lifestyle as she…

Meanwhile, Wizkid has issued a warning to the Ugandan police after the arrest of his colleague artist Omah Lay Recall that Nigerian artist and model Omah Lay was reportedly picked up by the Ugandan police after some local artist complained to the police. According to the local artist, the police arrest them when they grace an occasion to perform during the pandemic season.

See what he said here: Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, Others Stage A Protest Against Ugandan Gov’t Over Omah Lay’s Arrest

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Singer, Flavour N’abania Under Fire After Video Of Him Kissing His…

Nigerians blast Paul Okoye for performing Psquare’s song at a presidential…

Ada Ameh sheds uncontrollable tears at Empress Njamah’s surprise posthumous…

Omah Lay, Tems face 2 months imprisonment in Uganda

‘It’s school fees season and the useless ones have gone into hiding again’…

Regina Daniels shows off her expensive lifestyle as she celebrates 9m followers…

‘Do you have boil under you?’ – Nkechi Blessing blasts those…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Wizkid’s Last Child, Zion Meets With His Grandfather For The First Time (Photo)

Omah Lay, Tems face 2 months imprisonment in Uganda

Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, Others Stage A Protest…

‘Do you have boil under you?’ – Nkechi Blessing blasts those…

‘It was not necessary at all’ – Empress Njamah dragged for…

Ada Ameh sheds uncontrollable tears at Empress Njamah’s surprise posthumous…

I’m in handcuffs in Uganda right now with Tems – Singer, Omah Lay cries…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More