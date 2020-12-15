Wizkid’s Last Child, Zion Meets With His Grandfather For The First Time (Photo)

Nigerian multiple award-winning artist Wizkid has arrived in the country with his baby mama and his last born Zion.

The family has been in the UK for a few months now and has returned back to Nigeria after a long trip away from home. The last born of Wizkid, Zion has finally met his grandfather for the first time since he was born.

See photo below:

Meanwhile, Wizkid has issued a warning to the Ugandan police after the arrest of his colleague artist Omah Lay Recall that Nigerian artist and model Omah Lay was reportedly picked up by the Ugandan police after some local artist complained to the police. According to the local artist, the police arrest them when they grace an occasion to perform during the pandemic season.

