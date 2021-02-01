Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager when they were dating – Israel threatens

An account posing as Isreal DMW on social media has vowed to spill the details of DJ Cuppy’s former relationship with Davido’s manager, Asa Asika.

Cuppy had earlier vowed to drag Isreal to cut on the count of libel and defamation following his statements on the alleged Zlatan-Cuppy beef. The account identified as @iamwtunes and username, Isreal DMW threatened to reveal the dirty details of DJ Cuppy’s past relationships with Asa Asika and Victor Anichebe.

“It’s like cuppy wants me to expose how she treated ASA and victor anichebe”. He tweeted

It's like cuppy wants me to expose how she treated ASA. — IsrealDMW (@iamwytunes) February 1, 2021

Reactions have trailed Cuppy’s announcement of suing Isreal as Nigerians believe she ought not to go down that lane.

See some reactions from Twitter below:

Lol cuppy won sue Israel not only Isreal but Dmw attached to his name. Lmaooo, I be fc o but one thing I know about Davido is that he helps his squad. So cuppy u just sued Davido 👍🏼 — Pogllins 🌍 (@Pog_llins) February 1, 2021

Cuppy is suing Israel for defamation. Omo, make Cuppy Lawyer sha collect payment before service. 💀 — DAMOLA🍑🌚 (@holardamolar) February 1, 2021