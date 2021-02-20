“God Is The Greatest” – Actor, Osita Iheme “Pawpaw” Says As He Celebrates 39th Birthday

Veteran Nigerian actor, Osita Iheme better known as ‘Paw Paw’ is in a celebratory mood as he clocks 39 today, February 20.

There was revamp in the Nigerian movie industry after the introduction of Osita Iheme who became popular for his comic roles alongside actor, Chinedu Ikedieze aka Aki and their acting skills is being loved by millions across West Africa.

The diminutive star took to his Instagram page and shared a photo of himself appreciating God for the gift of a new year.

In his words:

“GOD IS THE GREATEST. #BornDay”.

