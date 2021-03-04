Bobrisky reveals juicy plan for an impoverished old woman who confessed her love for him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Famous crossdresser, Bobrisky has revealed all the juicy plans he has for an impoverished old woman who confessed her love for him.

According to the 28 years old, he wants to give the old woman a life-changing experience by getting her an apartment in Lagos and making sure she gets all the care and love she needs to live a comfortable life.

This comes after the brand-influencer came across a video shared by a fan identified simply as Goodluck of the moment he sang and praised the crossdresser for being a woman with a kind heart while his grandma held a placard.

Taking to Instagram to reveal his plans for the woman, Bobrisky wrote;

”Can’t wait to see you and your grandma tomorrow. Mama needs a new apartment in d town, not dis bush, secondly, mama needs to be enjoying and resting at her old age now. Can’t wait to see you both in Lagos tomorrow. Check ur dm for ur ticket.”

Via Instagram
