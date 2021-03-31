Comedian, Warri Pikin and husband celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian comedian, Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha popularly known as Real Warri Pikin and her husband, Ikechukwu are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram to acknowledge the celebration, Warri Pikin wrote;

“Today March 30th Make am 8years when… Isiala- Ngwa Pipo follow their Brother Ikechukwu come Warri come pay e Mugu feeee…Traditionally … Inlaws Una suppose pay my Papa another Mugu feeee O! Because I have married him well… Una nor Dey Rate me at all, sotey Una con even tie me LEGE for head… This b4 and after video na to show Una Wetin God don use me to do for Una brothers life indeed(who finds a wife finds a good thing)… The difference is Clear…B4 I marry am, If Ikechukwu Dey waka Dey come e be like who Dey go, all d vain for e neck Dey show becos no flesh to cover am but Now Everywhere stew! HML to Us… I will Marry Ikechukwu again…#igbowife”

Via Instagram
