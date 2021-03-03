TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Adesua Etomi reacts to allegations that her baby bump was fake

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of…

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking…

BBNaija’s Nengi joins Rema’s Bounce Challenge; he…

Chioma reportedly broke up with Davido, moved out since October

Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to…

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy &…

‘It does not make sense how Chioma is being dragged for…

Mother and son moment; Regina Daniels shares a cute video with…

MC Oluomo’s son reacts to being called a son of a tout

Entertainment
By Kafayat

The leader of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo’s son has reacted to being called the son of a tout.

According to MC Oluomo’s son, his father might be a tout but he is very loving, caring  of his children.

Taking to Instagram to make this known, the boy identified as @King_westt wrote;

READ ALSO

Another MC Oluomo’s daughter officially becomes a…

Angry Nigerians drag Olubadan of Ibadan for making MC…

“For those calling my father a tout, if my father was your father you would never lack love, care, protection and Get a father like mine”

Recall that a few weeks ago, one of Mc Oluomo’s daughter become a registered nurse in Georgia, America.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, Nofisat shared photos from her graduation with the caption;

“Allow me to Reintroduce Myself…Ms Nofisat Akinsanya, BSN, RN. I’m officially a Registered Nurse in the states of Georgia. I passed my NCLEX with the Minimal Number of questions and even though I was freaking out; my support system did not back out once… Will be working at Northside and I can’t wait to begin this journey. According to Cardi B “My careers taking off, these hoes jogging in place”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Adesua Etomi reacts to allegations that her baby bump was fake

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of Faze’s twin…

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking classes

BBNaija’s Nengi joins Rema’s Bounce Challenge; he reacts (Video)

Chioma reportedly broke up with Davido, moved out since October

Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to greet Kanayo O…

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy & Obafemi Martins?…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

MC Oluomo’s son reacts to being called a son of a tout

Jubilation as BBNaija Laycon achieves another milestone

Bags Of Onions Sold For N35,000 In The South Crash To N7,000 In The North

BBNaija’s Nengi joins Rema’s Bounce Challenge; he reacts (Video)

Chioma reportedly broke up with Davido, moved out since October

It’s a privilege to be able to sleep with a white girl – Nigerian man…

Before you date me, know I will not post you on social media – Lady tells Men

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More