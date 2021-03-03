MC Oluomo’s son reacts to being called a son of a tout

The leader of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo’s son has reacted to being called the son of a tout.

According to MC Oluomo’s son, his father might be a tout but he is very loving, caring of his children.

Taking to Instagram to make this known, the boy identified as @King_westt wrote;

“For those calling my father a tout, if my father was your father you would never lack love, care, protection and Get a father like mine”

Recall that a few weeks ago, one of Mc Oluomo’s daughter become a registered nurse in Georgia, America.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, Nofisat shared photos from her graduation with the caption;

“Allow me to Reintroduce Myself…Ms Nofisat Akinsanya, BSN, RN. I’m officially a Registered Nurse in the states of Georgia. I passed my NCLEX with the Minimal Number of questions and even though I was freaking out; my support system did not back out once… Will be working at Northside and I can’t wait to begin this journey. According to Cardi B “My careers taking off, these hoes jogging in place”