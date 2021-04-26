Actress, Etinosa talks about how much she looks forward to coming back home to meet her daughter alive

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Etinosa has taken to Instagram to talk about how much she looks forward to coming back home to meet her daughter alive.

According to the mother of one, anytime she leaves the house, her goal is to come back home to meet her baby alive.

Speaking further, Etinosa said comedy is her way of escape and cover-up for the fear and panic attack she experiences daily

In her words;

“Every day I leave my house in this Nigeria, my main goal is to come back home to my precious daughter, alive. The goal that took me out of the house in the first place is secondary. Comedy is my way of escape. My cover-up for the fear and panic attacks I experience daily!!”

Via Instagram
