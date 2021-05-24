Fans react to the reply Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil gave her after she corrected him for picking his nose (video)

Tiwa Savage’s fans have responded to her son’s reply after he was chastised for picking his nose with his hands.

Tiwa was seen correcting her son, Jamil, to avoid picking his nose in a video posted on social media by the mother of one.

Jamil, on the other hand, responded to his mother subtly by inquiring as to what was wrong with her.

In his words;

“What is wrong with you”

Watch the video below;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAIJAEVERYTHING ENTERTAINMENT (@naijaeverything)

Read; ‘There can only be one of me’ – Tiwa Savage brags

Reacting to this,

@iamkamelion wrote “This is wrong!! My pikin should not ask me this silly question, I be your papa oo”

@tonyjosh_ wrote “Nowadays Children, no more respect for their Parents. Disgusting”

@nathanielg.wonders wrote “See laughter ooo. Your Pikin what is wrong with you and e dey sweet you ,wait na English dey surprised you abi him voice ? I beg train this boy well jor ,which swagger be all this one ? Please ma , tell him to stop saying that and show him the way except say you self dey do am . I am sorry ma”

@ositadimma_11 wrote “His tone was soft and rude if not…”

@oba_catalyst wrote “I for don knock eim head”

@big.gee_ wrote “IF TO SAY YOUR MAMA TALK TO YOUR GRANDPARENTS LIKE THIS THEM FOR NO BORN YOU BRO”