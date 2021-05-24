Rosy Meurer sends message to those planning to insult her husband, Olakunle Churchill

It looks like actress, Rosy Meurer came ready for anyone that tries to come for her on social media.

Recall that Rosy Meurer has been in the news in the last few hours.

It all started after she made a post that mocked single ladies which received backlash from a number of people.

She then went on to tagged them as hypocrites .

Well, in a latest post via her social media timeline, Rosy Meurer has a message for anyone that tries to insult her husband and entrepreneur, Olakunle Vhurchill.

Rosy in her post wrote; ”If you insult my husband, I’ll insult your father because my husband is a father!”