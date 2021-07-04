Davido finally pays tribute to his deceased assistant, Obama DMW (Photo)

Many would say the past few days have been tough on Nigerian singer, Davido after losing his aide, Obama DMW to the cold hands of death.

Uthman Habeeb, popularly known as Obama DMW was pronounced dead on the 29th of June after suffering from heart failure. He was buried on the 30th of June according to Islamic rites.

His death came as sad news to Davido’s fans and celebrities who have formed a good relationship with him in the entertainment industry. After the sad news was broken, people were concerned about Davido who has lost two close persons to him in the space of four months.

He has been off social media but a photo making the rounds suggests the artist paying tribute to Obama DMW whose alias is 44. Davido was pictured wearing a cap with the 44 inscription while placing four fingers side by side

See the photo below: