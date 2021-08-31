A bride-to-be has taken to social media to seek advice over the abominable affair she had with her best friend’s husband.

Sharing her ordeal, the bride-to-be said she has been sleeping with her best friend’s man, and now she’s about to get married herself, and she’s just scared that karma might hit her.

Sharing her story, she wrote:

“I am getting married next month but I have been sleeping with my best friend’s husband, am afraid that karma will hit me so bad, should I confess to my friend before the wedding or I should just call the relationship off. Note it is just s*x, I have never stopped him from loving his wife my friend.”

