Video of Uche Maduagwu calling Jim Iyke a ritualist, surfaces

Video of controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu referring to Jim Iyke as a ritualist has resurfaced online.

This comes after Jim Iyke was spotted in a viral video landing heavy punches on Uche Maduagwu for his controversial statement about him.

Uche Maduagwu earlier made a video claiming that Jim Iyke is a ritualist for living an expensive lifestyle.

“I no understand why them never put me for best dressed for Nollywood. Everytime Hushpuppi, Cubana, Jim Iyke. Do you know what they do to make their money? Especially Jim Iyke.

I want make them catch that Jim Iyke. Small thing he go disappear come back and money full ground. If he is not a ritualist where does he get money?

Go and look at the car he is driving and where he is living. Very expensive. Where is he getting money if he’s not a ritualist”, Uche said.

