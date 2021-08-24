TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu fight in studio (Video)

“My girlfriend is always sleeping, I want a girl who is…

Reality star, TBoss narrates how she was electrocuted in shower

Video of Uche Maduagwu calling Jim Iyke a ritualist, surfaces

Entertainment
By Shalom

Video of controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu referring to Jim Iyke as a ritualist has resurfaced online.

This comes after Jim Iyke was spotted in a viral video landing heavy punches on Uche Maduagwu for his controversial statement about him.

Uche Maduagwu earlier made a video claiming that Jim Iyke is a ritualist for living an expensive lifestyle.

READ ALSO

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu fight in studio (Video)

Lady scared for her life after finding calabash in…

“I no understand why them never put me for best dressed for Nollywood. Everytime Hushpuppi, Cubana, Jim Iyke. Do you know what they do to make their money? Especially Jim Iyke.

I want make them catch that Jim Iyke. Small thing he go disappear come back and money full ground. If he is not a ritualist where does he get money?

Go and look at the car he is driving and where he is living. Very expensive. Where is he getting money if he’s not a ritualist”, Uche said.

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu fight in studio (Video)

“My girlfriend is always sleeping, I want a girl who is alive”…

Reality star, TBoss narrates how she was electrocuted in shower

BBNaija 2021; ‘What I will do if Emmanuel gets evicted’ –…

Lady narrates what happened after she made eye contact with her bible during s*x…

Man calls off engagement with girlfriend for refusing to kneel before his mother

Prince reacts as EFCC officials allegedly return to Dorathy’s house to…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Socialite, Pretty Mike shares his opinion about Neo and Vee’s relationship

Video of Uche Maduagwu calling Jim Iyke a ritualist, surfaces

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu fight in studio (Video)

Reality star, TBoss narrates how she was electrocuted in shower

Lady narrates what happened after she made eye contact with her bible during s*x…

#BBNaija: “Is this your father’s house?” – Boma and…

“Earphones are designed by Satan” – Bishop Oyedepo says, as he bans use of…

Leave a Reply