“Even ash*wo need support” – Tega’s husband reacts as fans vow to evict Tega over affair with Boma

Entertainment
By Shalom

Husband of Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega Dominic has pleaded with fans to vote for his wife to remain in the house.

Tega’s husband who reportedly handles his wife’s Instagram account, begged fans to vote for the housemate, despite her affair with Boma.

However some fans expressed their annoyance at the fact that the housemate has been engaging in intimate sessions with fellow housemate, Boma despite being married to her husband.

They vowed not to vote for her so she will be evicted from the house on Sunday, together with her love interest, Boma.

However, her husband pleaded with fans to forget about her sexual activities in the house and vote for her. According to him, even ash*wo needs support.

