TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My husband is lying, are you really going to believe that?…

Reactions as Prince Kpokpogri shares the message he received from…

I don’t deserve this – Annie Idibia breaks down in…

“It might be true” – Nigerians react as Tega makes new revelation about her relationship with Boma

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eye” housemate Tega, has claimed that she never had s*x with Boma in the house.

Speaking during a recent interview, the ex housemate debunked several videos of their s*xual excapades under the sheets.

See full interview below:

READ ALSO

BBNaija: I’m Emotionally Stressed” – Saskay Breaks Down In…

Nigerian lady buys her husband a Benz to celebrate 7th…

Can you detail what you meant when you said you had a talk with your husband about your scripted strategy?

“Going into a show like this with the whole marriage tag was going to be very overwhelming. To me going on the show was like me just wanting to give it a try. You know when you are married on a show like this that people have already painted to be for singles, no married man or woman is expected to be there. But I have been trying to get into the house right from when I was single.

So, when I got married, I told him, I said listen ‘I am not someone you can put in a box. You know what the show is all about. In as much as it is reality, it is also a show and people need to be entertained. You can’t be uptight’. So going into the show, we had this conversation and agreed that there was going to be boundaries.

But at some point in the show, I considered voluntary exit because of the stress and pressure of the show. It was beginning to get to me till like the fourth week before I ripped my shoulder.”

So at what point did you decide to take on the script with Boma?

“It was not like it was planned. When I ripped my shoulder, I couldn’t do anything like take off my clothes. I needed help and his was genuine care. It took a while before the doctor came so it became sore and massaging became a problem.

So he would massage it and I was enjoying it and while this was going on, the housemates started making comments. That was when the idea came. We both also agreed that there were boundaries. Coming out of the show and seeing people’s reaction, I agree that we pressed the buttons too hard.”

What about the scandalous videos? How far did things really got between you two?

“I have seen the videos. Boma has sinuses and beside his bed, there are like tiny packs of tissue papers right. So often, I wake him up to blow his nose. We were kissing. So it is not like we did not kiss, we did. We went in hard but we had boundaries. No sex but we needed something for it to look real.

I also saw videos of when he called me to the executive lounge and I was still trying to take off my night wear. I think I wanted to have a bath when he called me to get dressed fast. When he said that, I just took off my nightwear and wore a jean and a singlet then we went in. The kiss was prompted by us talking about the production crew focused on what we were doing.

For those saying he fingered me, that never happened. We never crossed the boundary. I am not saying this to defend myself but I own up to everything and admit that I went in too hard.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My husband is lying, are you really going to believe that? – Tega opens up…

Reactions as Prince Kpokpogri shares the message he received from Tonto Dikeh

I don’t deserve this – Annie Idibia breaks down in tears as husband,…

Ivorian lady reportedly pregnant for Bobrisky (Photos)

“I will marry Boma” – BBNaija’s Tega says after ditching…

“So this woman never go her husband house” – Nigerians react…

You just open your mouth and talk because you have a mouth – Boma comes…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians react to latest update about Chidimma, alleged killer of Super TV CEO,…

BBNaija: I’m Emotionally Stressed” – Saskay Breaks Down In Tears

Nigerian lady buys her husband a Benz to celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

#BBNaija: Trikytee ties the knot with longtime girlfriend (Photos)

“It might be true” – Nigerians react as Tega makes new…

Tuface Idibia blows hot after his wife Annie called him out for abandoning her…

I don’t deserve this – Annie Idibia breaks down in tears as husband,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More