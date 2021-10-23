“I am not ashamed to be the breadwinner of my family” – Nkechi Blessing says following mother’s death

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has penned down tribute to her late mother, one month after she sadly passed on.

The actress who recently landed in the UK to meet her lover, took to her Instagram page to write a heartfelt note to her mother.

She wrote!

“Exactly one month today I lost my Best friend..23_09_2021 A day I will never forget in a flash… Mummy you were my Backbone, I remember you called me on the 19th and said a short prayer that touched my soul.. Did you know you would leave 23rd?

“Only God knows. But I promise to keep up ur legacy..Mummy a lot of people had nice things to say about you. I am proud to be your child Afianma. Yes you are Gone but never forgotten… you taught me how to hustle like a man hence d reason a lot doubt my age…

“Cus I look older due to hustle and bustle… I took all d insult on the gram just so you don’t lack anything…I was useless for weeks when you passed…But you said to me NKECHI Stand up, Don’t let my family name go down like that, I have a large family to take care of.

“Yes I am the breadwinner of my family a title I am not ashamed nor afraid to carry…Cus for years I have carried it Diligently and made sure both my extended family lacks noting, Not like I have it all together but God somehow manages to bless me to be a blessing to am everyone around me…

“Funny how the UK visa I applied for months back came out just a day after you passed Meaning you want this man for me, you said it urself **Nkechi no leave this man,na better person, no matter wetin him do Stay with am. Mummy thank you for the real life lessons…

“I will never be the opposite of who you brought to this wicked world. I LOVE YOU till we meet to part no More pls my last request don’t let this People get me. Abiamo Okun Ma Sun the God of orphans pls don’t forsake me. Yours for Ever Mrs. NKECHI Blessing Falegan.”