I don’t care if I’m rich and sad – Regina Daniels Nwoko (Video)

Young Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels Nwoko, says she doesn’t care whatever happens to her, so far as she is rich.

The mother of one made this clear in a recent tiktok video which she reposted on her verified Instagram page.

In the Tiktok video, the billionaire’s wife, as usual with most tiktok videos, mimicked a voice saying she doesn’t care what happens to her, so far as she’s rich.

In the video, a person asked;

“Would you rather be rich and sad or…..”

This was the reply;

“Stop right there. I would rather be rich and I don’t care what comes after. Rich and pregnant sure. Rich and ugly, no problem. Rich and alone, money will buy me friends.”

Watch video below;