Entertainment
By Shalom

Former BBNaija housemate, Angel Agnes Smith, has stated that she’s not one to ascribe value to her body.

Speaking with Toke Makinwa in a recent interview, the 21-year-old reality TV star made the declaration when quizzed to describe what her strategy was going into the Big Brother’s house.

Angel then responded by saying that it was to “toast” all the boys in the house.

Toke, however, went further to ask her why she had a shower with “all the boys” in the house, and Angel responded: ” I am comfortable with anything, I am comfortable in my body. I don’t ascribe value to what they look at.”

She noted further that knowing that every other person was shy making use of the communal bathroom, it was her wish to be different from others.

Angel equally noted that she is less concerned about if anyone saw her unclad, stressing that she doesn’t put premium on her body but on her smartness and vibe.

She, however, disclosed that her likeness for Cross is genuine because he could understand her kind of person with his weirdness.

