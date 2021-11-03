TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” season, Tacha Akide has shared her experience with an airport official who she accused of being ‘racist’.

According to Tacha, the staff was bent on searching all her luggages, and she kept on searching till she missed her flight after running around the airport like a “mad” woman.

Tacha wrote;

“Mehn this rac!st woman took 30mins to search my tiny hand LUGGAGE!! Can’t believe I just missed my flight. I’m upset.

How do you keep searching a luggage like you know there’s something in there! She literally scanned everything in my luggage including cookies and sea salt!! Just how💔

Had me running in this airport like a mad woman! Only to miss the flight and my luggages taken out the flight! Just exhausting”.

