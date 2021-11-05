Regina Daniels’ co-wife, Laila Charani hints fans on why she left Ned Nwoko’s house and divorced him

Ned Nwoko’s ex-wife, Laila Charani has hinted to her fans about the reason behind her divorce with billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Ned Nwoko and Laila Charani have been trending online after reports first surfaced on social media claiming that the duo are no longer in good terms with each other.

Following this, fans claimed that Ned Nwoko was only giving attention to Regina and her son, and treating other wives like they are not important.

Weeks later, Laila confirmed the rumours herself as she stated clearly that she has divorced the billionaire businessman.

Laila also shared two posts on Instagram where she stated that she’s now living the life she wants to live, because she’s also important.

See post below;