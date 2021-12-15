TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A recent video of Nigerian singer, Davido’s babymama, Chioma Rowland has sparked reactions on social media.

In the video, the mother of one was spotted walking majestically in a bodycon gown which made all her assets including her backside, visible.

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some fans feel she’s trying to get back Davido’s attention, others have applauded her for looking ‘hot’.

Davido and Chioma were reportedly supposed to get married in 2020, before Davido claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled their plans.

This was after a formal introduction ceremony between both families in September 2019.

In an interview in the latter part of 2020, Davido maintained that their wedding would still happen in 2020, but it didn’t happen.

Meanwhile, fans have insisted that the duo are no longer together following Chioma’s action of deleting Davido’s pictures.

Chef Chi deleted all photos of Davido from her Instagram page, leaving only one displaying the DMW boss with their son.

Watch the video Chioma shared below:

