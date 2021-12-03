TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ini Edo confirms reports that she welcomed a baby girl through…

Funke Akindele in tears as she visits her kids’ school…

Regina Daniels’ sister, Destiny shades Regina as she…

Dowen college shut down for two days over death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni

Entertainment
By Shalom

The management of Dowen College has reportedly shut down school for two days, following the death of a student, Sylvester Oromoni.

Days ago, news broke on social media about a 12-year-old student who was allegedly beaten to death by his schoolmates over refusal to join a cult group.

READ ALSO

Lagos State Govt Shuts Down Dowen College (Details)

Toyin Abraham, Anita Joseph and other celebrities react to…

Following the backlash that trailed the incident, Dowen college has now put all activities in the school on hold to mourn the passing of the victim.

In an email circulated to parents, the school said;

“In view of the cirrent situation concerning the school and considering the emotions of our students, we have advised that our students stay home Friday and Monday 6th.”

This will also afford students opportunity to revise for their forthcoming examinations coming next week”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ini Edo confirms reports that she welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy

Funke Akindele in tears as she visits her kids’ school (Photos)

Regina Daniels’ sister, Destiny shades Regina as she reveals one mistake…

Final moments of Dowen student, Sylvester, claims he was given substance to…

Tems finally speaks on Wizkid touching her ‘backside’ during stage…

Students allegedly responsible for Sylvester Oromoni’s death reportedly flown…

“When I wanted to leave my ex-husband I had 3 unanswered questions”…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lagos State Govt Shuts Down Dowen College (Details)

Toyin Abraham, Anita Joseph and other celebrities react to the death of Dowen…

“Who says a woman can’t make her own family?” – Moet…

Dowen college shut down for two days over death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni

Why I clashed with my father and he chased me with Police – Davido opens…

“I have never slept with a man for money, I have never done runs”…

Last words of late Dowen student, Sylvester Oromoni before his death

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More