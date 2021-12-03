Dowen college shut down for two days over death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni

The management of Dowen College has reportedly shut down school for two days, following the death of a student, Sylvester Oromoni.

Days ago, news broke on social media about a 12-year-old student who was allegedly beaten to death by his schoolmates over refusal to join a cult group.

Following the backlash that trailed the incident, Dowen college has now put all activities in the school on hold to mourn the passing of the victim.

In an email circulated to parents, the school said;

“In view of the cirrent situation concerning the school and considering the emotions of our students, we have advised that our students stay home Friday and Monday 6th.”

This will also afford students opportunity to revise for their forthcoming examinations coming next week”.