“He didn’t even notice when I entered the office” – Employer calls out security guard for sleeping on duty

A businessman, Jerry Cyrax has called out his security guard for neglecting his post and sleeping on duty during working hours.

Sharing photos of the security guard sleeping on the floor, Jerry said it is 11am and he is still sleeping like a dead man.

Jerry further asserted that the security guard couldn’t even notice when he opened the gate and entered the office.

In his words:

“See see person we pay every month to secure our premises. It is 11 am and he is still sleeping like a dead man. When month end, he will come and be charging for his salary. He didn’t even noticed when I opened the office. I will show him these pictures when he wakes up.”