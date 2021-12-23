TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children…

“He didn’t even notice when I entered the office” – Employer calls out security guard for sleeping on duty

Entertainment
By Shalom

A businessman, Jerry Cyrax has called out his security guard for neglecting his post and sleeping on duty during working hours.

Sharing photos of the security guard sleeping on the floor, Jerry said it is 11am and he is still sleeping like a dead man.

READ ALSO

Same marriage you congratulated me for – Medical…

“I have been sleeping with my best friend’s husband” –…

Jerry further asserted that the security guard couldn’t even notice when he opened the gate and entered the office.

In his words:

“See see person we pay every month to secure our premises. It is 11 am and he is still sleeping like a dead man. When month end, he will come and be charging for his salary. He didn’t even noticed when I opened the office. I will show him these pictures when he wakes up.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on Christmas shopping…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their wedding, after…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children while he was…

“I call him nature” – Regina Daniels says as she celebrates…

Lady shares touching story as she gets set to wed man she met at motor park

“You dey fear slap?” – Reactions as James Brown arrives Warri…

Your man deserves to know everything about your past before marriage –…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“He didn’t even notice when I entered the office” –…

Benue man dies in fatal accident after depositing late sister’s body at…

“I’m the richest and sweetest twerker ever” – Janemena…

BBNaija’s Whitemoney set to marry four Liberian women (Video)

How I reconciled with my twin brother – Peter Okoye speaks

Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola – Bobrisky’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More