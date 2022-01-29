Broke men should be banned from getting married – Man fumes (Video)

An angry Nigerian man has called out broke guys who are hoping to marry this year, despite the fact that they are not financially stable.

In a short video, the young man slammed them for hoping to get married, as he claimed that their only intention is to hurt somebody’s daughter.

He advised that broke men should be prohibited from marrying in 2022 since they are incapable of caring for themselves, let alone feeding another mouth.

According to the raging man, he has always wondered why men without a car, a property, or any other asset would want to have a wedding.

He stated that men without investments, cars, property or other assets are only bringing another person’s daughter and adding to already existing problems.