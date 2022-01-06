Husband accuses wife of cheating on him after seeing size of son’s joystick

A lady has cried out on social media after her husband disowned his son after seeing the size of his joystick.

The lady disclosed that her husband began to accuse her of infidelity after her son reached puberty and developed a manhood bigger than his dad’s own.

The post which was shared by relationship coach, Momoza, reads:

“Hi Auntie Momoza. Please post as anon. I’ve been married to my husband for 13 years and we have two boys aged 15 and 8. Our marriage was perfect until our first born reached puberty. His manhood has grown handsomely to a point that it’s bigger than his father’s.

My husband is now claiming that the boy is not his son. He says I cheated on him with a foreigner 15/16 years ago. When I say we must do paternity tests he tells me non ending stories. My boy stays with my mom now because his father was treating him differently.

Now I’m scared because my second born is approaching puberty and by the look of things it’s gonna be bigger than daddy’s. I don’t know how to deal with this problem because he doesn’t want to do paternity tests. Please help.”