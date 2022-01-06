TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who was allegedly seen last with her boyfriend, found dead…

Man dragged for gifting his brother an SUV while his pregnant…

Bride-to-be dies four days to her wedding in Edo state

Husband accuses wife of cheating on him after seeing size of son’s joystick

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has cried out on social media after her husband disowned his son after seeing the size of his joystick.

The lady disclosed that her husband began to accuse her of infidelity after her son reached puberty and developed a manhood bigger than his dad’s own.

The post which was shared by relationship coach, Momoza, reads:

READ ALSO

Photos of Actress Sotayogaga’s alleged boyfriend and husband…

Wife slaps husband on Live TV over his statement about her…

“Hi Auntie Momoza. Please post as anon. I’ve been married to my husband for 13 years and we have two boys aged 15 and 8. Our marriage was perfect until our first born reached puberty. His manhood has grown handsomely to a point that it’s bigger than his father’s.

My husband is now claiming that the boy is not his son. He says I cheated on him with a foreigner 15/16 years ago. When I say we must do paternity tests he tells me non ending stories. My boy stays with my mom now because his father was treating him differently.

Now I’m scared because my second born is approaching puberty and by the look of things it’s gonna be bigger than daddy’s. I don’t know how to deal with this problem because he doesn’t want to do paternity tests. Please help.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who was allegedly seen last with her boyfriend, found dead with eyes…

Man dragged for gifting his brother an SUV while his pregnant wife uses public…

Bride-to-be dies four days to her wedding in Edo state

Sylvester Oromoni’s mother breaks down in tears after Lagos govt…

Lady allegedly poisoned by her friend after announcing plans to move to UK…

Heartwarming moment Destiny Etiko welcomed her mother into her newly-built…

Man narrates experience with his father who invigilated his WAEC exam

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Husband accuses wife of cheating on him after seeing size of son’s joystick

“He says I love you so many times a day” – Linda Ikeji gushes…

“There are many mysteries” – Daddy Freeze says as he leaks…

“Most don’t understand how far I’ve come in this life journey” – Boma says…

“Kwasia to anyone who thinks I don’t deserve all that I enjoy”…

Actress, Iyabo Oko reportedly resurrects 3-hours after already pronounced dead…

Davido celebrates as he finally moves into his Banana Island mansion (video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More