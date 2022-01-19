TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has showered accolades on ace singer, Davido.

In a recent post on Instagram, Bobrisky referred to Davido as the one who has the best personality in the whole of Africa.

He also revealed how he met him severally at different parties, but couldn’t walk up to him because he was shy.

“Have met him several times parties, club and I didn’t say hi to him cos i was shy lol, In the whole of Africa yeah David has d best personality ever !!!! He is too kind to people. Normally I won’t post dis but I just wanna appreciate him and nothing more. Appreciate people when they are still alive ❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

