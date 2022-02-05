A Nigerian lady identified as Motun is getting set to tie the knot with the love of her life whom she met on Instagram.

Sharing their heartwarming experience, she recounted how he sent her a message and from there, they became friends and their bond grew stronger.

“It started with an Instagram dm in the beginning of 2021. for context; he’s been in my dm since 2019 lol. the day it all began was when he sent a text that drew my attention.

He said ”I’m going to get in trouble because of this” i didn’t respond till after three days. it feels like forever ago when i told him that he had to patronise my business before he’d get my WhatsApp number.

Something about him just drew me in. we spoke constantly, talked about our future and he slowly became my best friend and confidant. I remember when my business wasn’t doing so well and this man literally called me every morning to pray for me and my business.

We just fell into step with eachother, it’s pretty easy to do with someone like him; so thoughtful and caring. intentionality at its finest. We’re always on the same wavelength so nothing feels forced or overcomplicated.

We simply exist in the purest form of love. I can barely comprehend it myself; but you guys have no idea the gift God has given me. I’m so grateful to God for giving me my own person. He makes me feel like the best version of myself. My one true love, my perfect match, the best decision i ever made is saying yes to you.”