Man accused of beating his girlfriend till she almost became blind in Lagos…

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man has been called out on social media for brutally assaulting his girlfriend until she almost got blind.

Reports gathered that the latest incident happened on Tuesday, March 29, at their residence in Agodo Egbe, Lagos.

A source familiar with the incident reports that the duo have been dating for six months.

The source also added that they cannot understand why the lady has refused to leave such a toxic relationship.

The source said;

“He is always beating her over any small misunderstanding. We the neighbors don’t ever get peace of mind whenever he decides to unleash his inner ‘Jackie Chan’ on his girlfriend. We don’t know the hold he has on the girl for her not to leave the toxic relationship.”

See photo below;

