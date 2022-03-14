TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean speaks on real father of…

“This lady juju dey work” – Nigerians react to…

“He’s innocent” – Mother of baby allegedly found in dispatch…

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity opens up about Wizkid’s first babymama, Shola, after meeting her in Dubai

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has revealed what her daughter, Purity told her about Wizkid’s first babymama, Shola.

Recall, Purity Okojie and Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife Balogun who reportedly attend the same school in Lagos, recently travelled to Dubai to partake in an international competition for their school.

READ ALSO

“I can’t believe Purity picked her father over…

Mercy Johnson rocks her wedding gown in the presence of her…

However, following their return from Dubai, Mercy Johnson revealed that her daughter, Purity keeps saying repeatedly that Wizkid’s first babymama, Shola is “so cool”.

Mercy Johnson wrote via her Instagram page,

“The ojoro that happens in this house 🏘️ ehh @princeodiokojie and Purity in Dubai….I can’t believe she picked her dad over me😔😔😔infact Henry and I are making our trip next…..plus she keeps saying bolu’s mum is so cool @o.oluwanishola 😂😂😂😂”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean speaks on real father of his kids

“This lady juju dey work” – Nigerians react to Korra…

“He’s innocent” – Mother of baby allegedly found in dispatch rider’s…

“I have watched this video a thousand times” – Regina Daniels…

Pregnant woman makes u-turn, years after running away with N450k

Man, pregnant wife and child reportedly poisoned to death by married side chic

“The truth will soon prevail about you and Eniola Badmus” –…

1 of 2

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian man shares photos of his incredible transformation one year after…

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity opens up about Wizkid’s first…

Billionaire Obi Cubana’s comment about Erica Nlewedim sparks reactions…

“I can’t believe Purity picked her father over me” –…

“The truth will soon prevail about you and Eniola Badmus” –…

“I have watched this video a thousand times” – Regina Daniels…

“He’s innocent” – Mother of baby allegedly found in dispatch rider’s…

Leave a Reply