Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity opens up about Wizkid’s first babymama, Shola, after meeting her in Dubai

Veteran nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has revealed what her daughter, Purity told her about Wizkid’s first babymama, Shola.

Recall, Purity Okojie and Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife Balogun who reportedly attend the same school in Lagos, recently travelled to Dubai to partake in an international competition for their school.

However, following their return from Dubai, Mercy Johnson revealed that her daughter, Purity keeps saying repeatedly that Wizkid’s first babymama, Shola is “so cool”.

Mercy Johnson wrote via her Instagram page,

“The ojoro that happens in this house 🏘️ ehh @princeodiokojie and Purity in Dubai….I can’t believe she picked her dad over me😔😔😔infact Henry and I are making our trip next…..plus she keeps saying bolu’s mum is so cool @o.oluwanishola 😂😂😂😂”