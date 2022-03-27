“Online parent, shut up your mouth before I block you!!!” – Korra Obidi slams a follower who gave her an advice (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Korra Obidi, a sensational dancer and singer, has slammed an ‘online parent’ who counseled her on how to care of her newborn baby, Athena.

The mother of two, who appeared to be breastfeeding her toddler during a live session, became enraged when a follower suggested her to remove the jacket she was wearing to cover her child because it was heavy and she might be hot.

Korra Obidi, irritated by the follower’s uninvited advise, blasted him/her and threatened to block him/her.
She claims to be her mother and can detect whether or not her daughter is hot.

Watch the video below:

