Singer, Timi Dakolo slams man who called him out for singing at a political rally

Popular singer and songwriter, Timi Dakolo, has replied a man who called him out for performing at a political rally.

Atiku Abubakar, who announced his presidential bid for 2023 on Wednesday, shared a video of the ‘Iyawo mi’ crooner performing at the ceremony.

“The Unity Song by @timidakolo One People. One Future. One Country. #OneNigeria #AtikuDeclaration”, Atiku captioned the video.

Reacting, a Nigerian man shared a snapshot of Atiku’s post on his Instagram page and berated the singer for performing at the rally.

“Hunger is a real Bastard!!! They have started singing in political rallies ohhh @timidakolo is live at Abuja international conference center singing and endorsing DPD’s Atiku. Let it be known that @timidakolo endorsed Atiku”, the man wrote.

On seeing his post, Timi Dakolo, in response, wrote, “I will sing and collect bread my guy. If it pains you, well, go sing your own.”