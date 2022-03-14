TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian lady, identified as Amarachi Ugwuanyi, has dished out an advice to Nigerians, while sharing photos from her simple wedding.

Sharing photos from her wedding, Amarachi stated that wedding ceremonies are not expensive and people who spend so much trying to do a luxury wedding, are only trying to impress people.

The lady who recently wedded the love of her life, made her statement while sharing photos from her very simple wedding which took place in a sitting room on Facebook.

In the photos, the lady rocked a simple red dress and light makeup, while her husband wore a shirt and trouser as they got joined in holy matrimony in the presence of less than 10 guests.

She wrote in part,

“Wedding is not expensive, na you wan impress village people”.

See more photos below,

