TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks…

Lady who lied to her boyfriend about being a virgin, seeks advice…

Man in pain as he watches CCTV footage of wife scaling the fence…

You take things without permission and you don’t know how to maintain them – Lady calls out mother for wearing her shoes

Entertainment
By Shalom

A raging lady has taken to Twitter to call out her mother after she took her Nike sneakers without her permission.

From the message she sent her mum on WhatsApp, she lamented bitterly over the fact that she’s fed up with being treated unfairly at home as her family members keep taking her stuffs without her permission.

READ ALSO

“He’s innocent” – Mother of baby allegedly found in dispatch…

My husband has been sleeping with my mother for 15 years…

According to her, when they do take her things they never take care of her them.

Read her text below;

“Why would you do that to me. I’m beyond upset. You never ask for permission. What makes you think I don’t wear them.
Why did you think they are fit to be taken and worn by you?

I really hate the level of privacy I’m given in that house. If it’s not you it’s baba, if not him Zamo. ALWAYS

Worse you have little care for my things when you take them. That’s how you don’t respect me.

Your apology means nothing to me cause your behaviour is consistent. You dont know how sick this makes me mentally. A reminder why | hate living at home when the conditions are already against me. You can keep those shoes. They are yours.”

See screenshots below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks silence

Lady who lied to her boyfriend about being a virgin, seeks advice as her…

Man in pain as he watches CCTV footage of wife scaling the fence at night to see…

“I give you only 7 days to exit this world” – Actor Kanayo O.…

“May your killers never find peace” – Friends mourn lady allegedly found dead in…

Woman left heartbroken after finding out husband married her as a result of…

White man surprises Nigerian girl with $1500 after she agreed to talk him out of…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Mother puts five-year-old daughter’s hands in hot water for stealing fish in…

“No smoke without fire” – Nigerians react as photo of Nengi…

“I was 13 weeks pregnant when I started this course” – UK based nurse shares her…

You take things without permission and you don’t know how to maintain them…

Lesbian lady cries out as partner dumps her to chase after a man

Nengi responds to allegation of dating a married man

Why my marriage is sweeter” Anita Joseph reveals secret

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More