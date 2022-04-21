I Was Depressed So I Got A Benz – Comedian Cute Abiola Says As He Acquires New Car

Controversial Instagram skit maker, Abdulgafar Ahmad popularly known as Cute Abiola has opened up about his motivation to acquire a new Benz.

The comedian in a recent post, disclosed that he was feeling depressed, and so he decided to get a new vehicle to cheer himself up.

Cute Abiola is reportedly going through emotional trauma due to alleged split with his wife and other drama that had erupted some few days back.

It was alleged that the comedian got into a romantic affair with some ladies and his wife found out about the affairs, which caused a clash between the couple at home.

The comedian however refused to speak on the incident ever since he started trending on social media.