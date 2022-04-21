TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls out husband two months into marriage, accuses him of…

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who…

You need to divorce Tubaba so you can heal – Fan advises Annie…

I Was Depressed So I Got A Benz – Comedian Cute Abiola Says As He Acquires New Car

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Instagram skit maker, Abdulgafar Ahmad popularly known as Cute Abiola has opened up about his motivation to acquire a new Benz.

The comedian in a recent post, disclosed that he was feeling depressed, and so he decided to get a new vehicle to cheer himself up.

READ ALSO

“Dem don finally separate them” – Netizens react to recent…

Skit maker, Cute Abiola splashes millions as he acquires…

Cute Abiola is reportedly going through emotional trauma due to alleged split with his wife and other drama that had erupted some few days back.

It was alleged that the comedian got into a romantic affair with some ladies and his wife found out about the affairs, which caused a clash between the couple at home.

The comedian however refused to speak on the incident ever since he started trending on social media.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls out husband two months into marriage, accuses him of deceiving her…

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who she claims slept…

You need to divorce Tubaba so you can heal – Fan advises Annie Idibia, she…

My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s…

“Adulterous twerker, how useful have you been to your ‘impo’ husband?” – Tonto…

Lady gets physical with bank officials, security men over N750k deducted from…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her fiancé; her ex-boss…

I Was Depressed So I Got A Benz – Comedian Cute Abiola Says As He Acquires New…

I Was Disappointed Wizkid Didn’t Attend My Wedding – Banky W

Dr Chinelo: I’ve forgiven those who mocked my daughter after she was shot…

Yinka Ayefele Surprises Staff With Brand New Car

‘Beware of people who accuse others of ruining their happiness’ – Reno Omokri…

Tania Omotayo warns parents who have male children to be watchful when bringing…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More