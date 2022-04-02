TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband fights dirty with his wife, in front…

Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays…

Lady narrates how she faced constant bullying after marrying…

Lady getting married in two weeks seeks advice over fiancée’s obsession with a twerking waist bead vendor

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young lady, whose wedding is two weeks away, seeks advise on her fiancee’s obsession with a twerking waist bead seller.

She found twerking videos of the vendor on his fiancee’s laptop, and her man introduced her as his friend, according to the embattled lady.

As if that weren’t enough, the fiancee is so fascinated with the twerking videos that he once suggested his future wife-to-be to start wearing waist beads as well.

READ ALSO

Lady narrowly escapes being kidnapped in Benin

Lady in pains as boyfriend cancels date because his favorite…

Read the rest of the story below;

“I am an ardent follower I opened this user just for this . I have an issue I will like the men especially to give me their take on it.

I am getting married in 2 weeks,) dated my husband for about 3 years . There was the girl he once introduced me to, he told me she is his friend and told me she makes waist beads that he wants her to make waist beads for me incidentally I went through his laptop and I noticed that this girl sends twerking videos to him when she is clothed and not clothed with waist beads.

After she sends it he sends her endearing words like ‘i love you, thank you for sending these thank you for coming into my life blablabla.’

My questions are: should I learn to twerk with waist beads should I confront him. Do you think he means all the love words he sends to the girl

P.S.from their conversation I could not decipher if they have had sex, my fiancee lives in the East and she lives in the West.

Please Ma I will be at the comment section thank you.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband fights dirty with his wife, in front of their kids…

Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays suspiciously…

Lady narrates how she faced constant bullying after marrying brother and giving…

She said hurtful things about our daughter — Dancer Obidi’s ex-husband reveals…

17-year-old disabled girl shares heartbreaking experience

2baba reacts as brother in-law, Wisdom continues to drag wife, Annie to filth

“Why is his face like that?” – Reactions as Nigerian dad keeps straight…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

It’s me against the industry – Davido goes emotional, unfollows…

“I don’t think you’re funny” – Lady who recognized Zfancy blasts him after he…

Man catches long-term girlfriend at a club with side guy, spending the N500k he…

2023: Banky W joins PDP; declares for House of Representatives

Lady getting married in two weeks seeks advice over fiancée’s obsession with a…

Evangelist Katherine reveals why she wears a hijab despite being Christian

Will Smith resigns from Academy membership over Chris Rock slap

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More