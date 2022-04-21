Man cries out as cab driver refuses to answer calls after mistakenly sending N130K instead of N1,300

After accidentally crediting one of its drivers with N130K instead of N1,300, an embattled young man resorts to social media to seek out to a cab-hailing platform.

On the microblogging platform, a Twitter user known as @hensennygold1 took a ride that cost N1,300, but made a cash transfer to the driver for over a hundred thousand naira.

Taking to the site to seek help from the cab platform, the user expressed his frustration with his inability to contact the cab driver.

“I mistakenly sent 130,000 instead of 1,300 to a bolt driver and he refused to pick up his and now switched off.pls guys,help me repost this till the @Boltapp_ng help refund my money.D @Boltapp_ng support are not responding also .. It happens 2day,” he wrote.