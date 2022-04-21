TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who…

My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi…

Man cries out as cab driver refuses to answer calls after mistakenly sending N130K instead of N1,300

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

After accidentally crediting one of its drivers with N130K instead of N1,300, an embattled young man resorts to social media to seek out to a cab-hailing platform.

On the microblogging platform, a Twitter user known as @hensennygold1 took a ride that cost N1,300, but made a cash transfer to the driver for over a hundred thousand naira.

Taking to the site to seek help from the cab platform, the user expressed his frustration with his inability to contact the cab driver.

READ ALSO

Online App driver accuses Davido’s Logistics Manager –…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off…

“I mistakenly sent 130,000 instead of 1,300 to a bolt driver and he refused to pick up his and now switched off.pls guys,help me repost this till the @Boltapp_ng help refund my money.D @Boltapp_ng support are not responding also .. It happens 2day,” he wrote.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who she claims slept…

My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s…

“Dem don finally separate them” – Netizens react to recent update on Cute Abiola…

Nursing school reportedly expels female student over leaked bedroom tapes

Lady gets physical with bank officials, security men over N750k deducted from…

“Na me get my thing” – Nkechi Blessing Sunday speaks after…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man cries out as cab driver refuses to answer calls after mistakenly sending…

Wizkid reacts after Banky W expressed disappointment over his absence at his…

Lady in Oxlade’s bedroom video cries out for justice again, threatens to leak…

Lady set to marry man who always humiliates her because she solely depends on…

Nigerian lady calls out her male cousins over alleged domestic violence

Businesswoman accused of snatching her employee’s fiancé, shares her side of the…

Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her fiancé; her ex-boss…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More