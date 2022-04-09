Man heartbroken over wife’s wayward lifestyle after helping him travel abroad

Uncle Olu, a man on Twitter, recounted how a woman assisted her husband in traveling abroad while continuing to live a wild lifestyle despite being with her spouse.
The lady allegedly threatened her husband after he challenged her about her lifestyle, according to Olu.
Olu wrote;
“Lady got UK student visa. Came with HUSBAND. Met some people & was invited to a party. At the party, suck a d.ck or drink a shot. She chose to suck. Did other stuff with the guy. Got home at 3am.
Husband asked why late? She say you be dependant. Na me bring you here, so shut up.
Real one. If she call home office say she no do again, dem fit cancel him visa. Although, I don’t know how that works. But yeah, he’s in trouble…cos she’s not changing anytime soon.”
