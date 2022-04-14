TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Osinachi’s twin sister, Grace reveals what made her late sister…

Lady reveals what her boyfriend did after he noticed that she…

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband’s family finally breaks…

Mercy Aigbe says as she debunks rumours of being kicked out of new husband’s house

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Mercy Aigbe, a popular Nollywood actress, has refuted rumors that she was ejected from her new husband’s home.

Recall that the actress was allegedly thrown out of the house ahead of her husband’s first wife arrived.

Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Adekaz, allegedly built his house with his first wife and that she comes Nigeria every now and again, according to Instagram blogger Gistlover.

READ ALSO

‘She cheated on me with Don Jazzy’ – Korra Obidi’s…

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband’s family finally…

The popular actress has now spoken out to blogger Tosin Silver, claiming that she hasn’t relocated and that she is still living in her Adekaz house.

“It’s a BIG lie jare, It’s not only pack out is pack in, wo Tosin, everyone can believe whatever they want to believe, I am busy chasing money. I tanda gidigba for my bubby’s house”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Osinachi’s twin sister, Grace reveals what made her late sister accept her…

Lady reveals what her boyfriend did after he noticed that she wears same…

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband’s family finally breaks silence on…

Leaked WhatsApp chat between late Osinachi Nwachukwu and her producer surfaces…

Julius Agwu finally reacts after his wife reportedly abandoned him in sick bed…

‘She cheated on me with Don Jazzy’ – Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean,…

Mercy Aigbe reportedly kicked out of husband’s house barely three months…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Mercy Aigbe says as she debunks rumours of being kicked out of new husband’s…

‘I’m building the craziest crib’ – Singer Davido splashes millions on a…

“She did body joor” – Nancy Isime’s transformation video stirs reactions

Wife creates group chat, adds all her husband’s side chick

‘Sleeping with him is nobody’s business’ – Comedian Cute Abiola’s side…

‘She cheated on me with Don Jazzy’ – Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean,…

Tuface should undergo surgery that will make him unable to impregnate women –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More