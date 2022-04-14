Mercy Aigbe says as she debunks rumours of being kicked out of new husband’s house

Mercy Aigbe, a popular Nollywood actress, has refuted rumors that she was ejected from her new husband’s home.

Recall that the actress was allegedly thrown out of the house ahead of her husband’s first wife arrived.

Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Adekaz, allegedly built his house with his first wife and that she comes Nigeria every now and again, according to Instagram blogger Gistlover.

The popular actress has now spoken out to blogger Tosin Silver, claiming that she hasn’t relocated and that she is still living in her Adekaz house.