My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

A woman has resorted to social media to describe how her ten-year marriage came to an end in heartbreak.

After a decade of living together as husband and wife, the woman identified herself as Kadura101 on Twitter and said that her now ex-husband left her for the housemaid.

She claimed that she was nearly killed by sadness at the time, and that the most agonizing aspect was seeing the maid driving his Mercedes Benz.

While walking her own son to school on foot, Kadura witnessed the above-mentioned event.

She was reacting to another Twitter lady’s post which reads;

”I deleted someone’s number because I actually can’t bear the thought of us not being together and seeing him happy without me😭. I actually added back the number this night and the first thing that came up on his status was his girlfriend’s picture.”

Sharing her story, the woman said;