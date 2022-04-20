Thief forced to demonstrate how he burgled a house (video)

Authorities ordered a thief who was apprehended to demonstrate how he was able to enter the property through an open window.

The officers surrounding the young boy in the video forced him to repeat how he was able to break into the residence with the purpose of stealing some items.

To their surprise, the young boy was able to repeat his tactics, sneaking via a small window at the back of the home to steal.

The young kid was able to successfully replicate the burglary tactics he used. The footage has now shocked many social media users, sparking reactions, with many lambasting the child for breaking into the house using such a lethal means.

