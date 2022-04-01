Ultimate love star, Kachi finds love again, proposes to mystery lover

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Ultimate love star, Kachi has found love again, few months after his relationship with fellow reality star, Rosie crashed.

Rosie and Kachi, who won the reality show, were engaged and scheduled to tie the knot in 2020.

Sadly, their relationship hit rock bottom following squabbles over issues best known to them.

Kachi in a chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo said his ex, Rosie was the reason for their failure to tie the knot as planned because she allegedly aborted their baby to save her career.

Well, Kachi has given love another shot and might be tying the knot soon. He proposed to his mystery lover and got a resounding yes.

Taking to his Instagram page, to share a moment from the intimate proposal, he wrote,

“Anyone can catch your eyes but it takes someone very special to mend a bleeding heart. Love found me 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🤵‍♂️💍👰 #KASA2022”.

