A heartbroken father has narrated how his daughter who was hale and hearty suddenly got ill and ran mad on her wedding day.

According to the father, his daughter was born normal and was very strong before she suddenly contracted the illness which has left her like a shadow of herself.

Narrating the sad story to Afrimax, he said,

My daughter ran mad on her wedding day. I will share story of what happened.

She was the bread winner of our family. Things were going well and she found a man that she loves so much. They fell in love and began to plan their wedding. Everything was put in place.

She mysteriously caught the sickness and was so ill. She later got disabled and started crawling.

Then the day began to draw near and she began feeling headache. The tongue failed and then running mad on the streets.

