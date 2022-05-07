TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A heartbroken man has shared touching story of what his wife does to him whenever they have a misunderstanding.

According to him, his wife who has been with him for 17 years now, usually invites her brothers to come over and beat him up.

Not just that, she also makes him pay the transport fare of her brothers who have no good intentions for him.

Sharing his story to Sister Dolapo, he said,

“I’m married for 17 years now. Everytime my wife and I have a misunderstanding she demands transport money for her 3 brothers who stay in Ikorodu to come and beat me up here in Epe.

After they beat me, I must still give them transport money back to Ikorodu. What can I do please? I’m spending a lot”.

